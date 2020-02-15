Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Threatens To Stop Her Show 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father has told an entertainment news portal that the makers of the show are making her look like Rakshi Sawant rather than Katrina Kaif. Makers of the show announced that they will be coming up with a new show which would be marriage based, which will feature Shehnaaz Gill looking for a suitable suiter for herself. Shehnaaz’s father, however, isn’t too keen on his daughter being a part of the show.

Shehnaaz's father unhappy with 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'

Khoj rahi hai apna dulha Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, #ShehnaazGill. Dekhiye uska yeh safar #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/lviINSRmpN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 14, 2020

According to reports, Shehnaaz Gill’s father has offered to meet with the channel’s team and if they refuse to budge, he won’t mind including a political party into the matter. He also stated that he won’t let his daughter get forced into getting into a marriage based reality show.

The father further added that his daughter was often termed as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, and rather than building her image towards that, the makers have been building her image to be like Rakhi Sawant.

It has been reported that Shehnaa Gill’s father also stated that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have purposely created the problem because Shehnaaz is ahead of all the other contestants. He feels that his daughter has the potential to win and hence the makers are trying to bring her down.

Shehnaaz Gill’s father has also reportedly alleged that the makers of the show are biased towards Sidharth Shukla. He stated that the makers have ensured that the promo of Mujhse Shadi Karoge is already out as they wanted to make sure that the voting for Shehnaaz Gill would come to a halt. This would mean that the polls will lean towards Sidharth and the results will come out in his favour.

He further added that Shehnaaz has worked very hard throughout the season and is getting paid lesser than some of the contestants. He stated that Shehnaaz Gill is being given Rs 10 lakhs as compensation while some of the other contestants are being paid Rs 2 crore. Shehnaaz's father said his daughter has done a lot for the shows and that they have literally driven her mad and they have also made her do things.

#ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra nikal pade hai dhoodhne apne better halves. Dekhiye inki journey, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3bxpPMzWrw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 14, 2020

The marriage-based reality show titled Mujhse Shadi Karoge will premiere on February 17 and will feature Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra looking for their significant others. The official Twitter account of Colors TV has been promoting the upcoming show extensively. While Shehnaaz’s part in the upcoming show was revealed on Bigg Boss 13 itself, Paras being a part of the show was revealed much later.

