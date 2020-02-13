The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra To Ask 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' In New Show?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to have a swayamvar on Colors TV. Read more to know some juicy details of the show.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

It's all good news for all the fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. They won't be seeing the last of the two once Bigg Boss will end as they are already set to star in another reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will have a swayamvar, where the two BB13 contestants will be meeting some prospective life partners. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur & Other Shocking Evictions In Shows History

Shehnaaz and Paras on the hunt of a life partner

The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will go on air on February 17, 2020. A source shared some details with a leading daily about the upcoming show. They talked about how Salman Khan had hinted about the show when he asked the audience to send the housemates some proposals. The makers decided to go ahead with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as the maximum number of requests were for these two.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Miffed With Arti Singh’s Revelation About Sidharth Shukla?

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vicky Kaushal Announces Eviction; Arti Singh Breaks Down

The two will have 13 weeks to find a life partner for themselves. The source has also revealed that Maniesh Paul has been roped in Maniesh Paul for hosting the show. It is also said that other Bigg Boss 13 contestants will help Maniesh to pick out the best candidates and get the top 12 suitors.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Instances That Prove Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Rashami’s True Best Friend

This is not the first time that there will be a swayamvar held for celebrities on TV. Before that, Rakhi Sawant, Malika Sherawat, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput also have had their swayamvar. While the other three did not go ahead with the wedding but Rahul tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly. 

ALSO READ | Madhurima Tuli Bags A Role In 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' After Her Stint In Bigg Boss 13

Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?