Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra To Ask 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' In New Show?

It's all good news for all the fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. They won't be seeing the last of the two once Bigg Boss will end as they are already set to star in another reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will have a swayamvar, where the two BB13 contestants will be meeting some prospective life partners.

Shehnaaz and Paras on the hunt of a life partner

The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will go on air on February 17, 2020. A source shared some details with a leading daily about the upcoming show. They talked about how Salman Khan had hinted about the show when he asked the audience to send the housemates some proposals. The makers decided to go ahead with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as the maximum number of requests were for these two.

Khul jayenge saare raaz aur baaki sab jo hai khaas. Hai intezaar toh

bas ab yeh shaadi shuru hone ka!

Saal ki sabse badi shaadi hone wali hai sirf #Colors par 17 Feb se,

Mon-Fri 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/hAFZAjRNe0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 13, 2020

The two will have 13 weeks to find a life partner for themselves. The source has also revealed that Maniesh Paul has been roped in Maniesh Paul for hosting the show. It is also said that other Bigg Boss 13 contestants will help Maniesh to pick out the best candidates and get the top 12 suitors.

This is not the first time that there will be a swayamvar held for celebrities on TV. Before that, Rakhi Sawant, Malika Sherawat, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput also have had their swayamvar. While the other three did not go ahead with the wedding but Rahul tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly.

Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram

