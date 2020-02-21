Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz And Paras Recognise Their Ideal Partner With Their 'touch'

The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a recently released reality show which will showcase the journey of 12 suitors that include six men and six women. These suitors will lock horns with each other to win the hearts of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The reality swayamvar show began on February 17, 2020, and has been grabbing headlines ever since then.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and finalist Rashami Desai also entered the show to support Shehnaaz and Paras. Recently, Paras and Shehnaaz along with the contestants have finally entered the house. Things have become even more interesting since then.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Should Be A 'comedy Show'; Says VJ Andy As He Advices Makers

Paras and Shehnaaz will try to recognise the contestants with their touch

The makers of the show have released a new promo wherein all the contenders are leaving no stone unturned to woo Paras and Shehnaaz. In the latest episode, they are going to do so with their touch. The promo has Paras and Shehnaaz being blindfolded and trying to recognise all the contestants by their touch.

While the female contestants try to charm Paras, Shehnaaz tries to recognise all her suitors in a hilarious manner. She also leaves everyone in splits with her endearing antics. Check out the new promo of the show here.

Contestants like Jasleen Matharu and Heena Panchal will try to win Paras' heart

Talking about the show, Paras has some lovely female contestants like Jasleen Matharu, Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh compete with each other to win his heart.

On the other hand, 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz has chosen male contestants like Balraj Sayal, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, and Mayur Verma who will lock horns to woo Shehnaaz. Like Sidharth and Rashami, the show will reportedly have occasional cameos by some former Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaaz Gill will also be a part of the show. It will be interesting to witness which contestants will find their way into Shehnaaz and Paras' hearts.

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Reveals Sidharth Doesn’t Feel The Way She Does, Watch

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill's Suitors Revealed On The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.