'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill's Suitors Revealed On The Show

Post the end Bigg Boss 13, another series that is now making headlines is its spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The series stars two of the Bigg Boss finalists, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. Both the stars will try and analyse a few contestants and try to find a suitable partner for them to marry.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shenaaz Gill's suitors on the show

The show is set to unfold as a Swayamvar where the contestants will stay in the Bigg Boss villa. The show introduced the 10 contestants that will be competing for Paras and Shenaaz's hearts on Thursday evening. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's suitors here.

Indeep Bakshi

Along with Badshah and Akriti Kakkar, Indeep Bakshi was shot to stardom with Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. The Punjabi pop star's superhit numbers also include Nakhra and Bad Wali Feeling. He has been earlier featured as a Mentor on MTV's Date To Remember.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Threatens To Stop Her Show 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'

Balraj Syal

Balraj Syal made a mark as a comedian on TV shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Entertainment Ki Raat, and Comedy ka Maha Muqabala. The comedian is also occasionally seen in multiple Punjabi films. Along with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he will also simultaneously be seen on Khatron Ka Khiladi 10.

Rohanpreet Singh

Rohanpreet Singh's talent was discovered by Colors as he won many fans on the Rising Star 2. Although he could not win the show, he did bag the first runner-up on the show. He has been a part of a few Punjabi songs since then but is still waiting for an all-India shot at fame.

ALSO READ | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' New Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Starts Her Hunt To Find The Perfect Dulha

Mayur Verma

Mayur Verma is quite a familiar face on the small screen. He has appeared on shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Swaragini, and Kya Hua Tera Vaada. But it seems that he is yet to find all-round stardom as an actor.

Mayank Agnihotri

Introducing himself as a doctor, Mayank Agnihotri has been a divorcesd for five years now. He looks quite serious about winning over Shehnaaz because he thinks she is sweet. He also finds her courageous for the fact that she fought with her family.

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Reunites With Sidharth Shukla, SidNaaz Fans Rejoice

ALSO READ | KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.