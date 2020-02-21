'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Reveals Sidharth Doesn’t Feel The Way She Does, Watch

In the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was asked to select five men who she thinks poses the qualities of being her suitor. One of the potential suitor that she selected was comedian Balraj Syal.

On February 20, 2020 episode, Shehnaaz Gill went on a speed date with the comedian. He managed to keep Shehnaaz entertained during the date. The pair spoke about the famous Sidnaaz bond, while Shehnaaz revealed a surprising detail. Check out what she said here.

Shehnaaz Gill shares a surprising detail about Sidnaaz

During the date, Shehnaaz Gill and Balraj spoke about an array of topics. However, the two also spoke about Sidharth Shukla and the bond he shares with Shehnaaz. He acknowledged that is impossible for her to lose feelings for Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill, however, revealed that Sidharth Shukla doesn’t feel for her the way she feels for him. She was heard saying that whatever there is in that relationship is from her side.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she enjoyed her time with Balraj Syal and that he entertained her to the fullest. She even mentioned that he lightened up her mood with his humour. Towards the end of the episode, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she had the best date with Balraj Syal amongst all the other contestants.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill chose Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma and Dr Mayank Agnihotri.

While Paras Chhabra chose Sanjjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla helped their Bigg Boss 13 housemates with the selection process and also gave away advantage cards to two special contestants.

