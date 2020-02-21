Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Should Be A 'comedy Show'; Says VJ Andy As He Advices Makers

The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a reality show which will document the journey of 12 suitors that include six men and six women. These suitors will compete with each other to win the hearts of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The reality swayamvar show began on February 17 and the show has been hitting headlines ever since. Recently, VJ Andy mocked the show and expressed his opinion about it. Read on to know what he said.

Vj Andy mocks the show and show makers

As the reality show has been receiving mix response from the audience, Vj Andy took to his social media account and expressed his thought on the show. Vj Andy was seen mocking the makers of the show and the concept of the show. He called out to them and said that the concept of the show is confusing and should be called comedy show rather than a swayamvar.

Vj Andy's tweet

Vj Andy also suggested the makers to get real people on the show and be matchmakers for them instead. He questioned the title of the show saying that they would not even get married. Instead, the show makers should have gotten real people who would have actually gotten married in reality. Check out the tweet below.

#MujseShaadiKaroge is a comedy show where no one is gonna get married? Then why the title?

Why not just call it a comedy show? Very confusing concept.

Or better still get people in the show who actually wanna get married and be the matchmaker ? @ColorsTV are you listening? 🤪 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) February 20, 2020

Vj Andy has a loyal fan base. During the Bigg Boss 13 show, Vj Andy was unapologetic about putting his views on the forefront. He was very active on social media then and was seen interacting with his fans very actively.

a petition signed by fans against the show

Recently a petition was signed by some fans against the show- Mujhse Shadi Karoge. The fans demanded the show maker to discontinue the show as they wished to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together. They said that instead of a swayamvar, they would like to watch a show where the two are in lead roles.

