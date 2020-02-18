The Debate
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Reunites With Sidharth Shukla, SidNaaz Fans Rejoice

Television News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starring Shehnaaz Gill will see Sidharth Shukla make an appearance which has left all the SidNaaz fans extremely overjoyed. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
mujhse shaadi karoge

The Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was launched yesterday amidst much fanfare. Even though the show has been receiving mixed responses from the masses reportedly, fans are eager to witness Shehnaaz once again at her entertaining best. Paras and Shehnaaz are all geared up to entice the fans all over again with this show. But today's episode will be all the more special as Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be making an appearance.

Reportedly, he will be there to mainly promote the show. The promo has Sidharth looking handsome in a peach and gold sherwani. The promo has Shehnaaz recognizing Sidharth even with the blindfold on. She looks ecstatic on being reunited with him. Sidharth too says that being a close friend of Shehnaaz, he had to make an appearance on this show to support her. Check out the promo. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Claims Sidharth Shukla Initiated The 'relationship'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be reunited in today's episode

SidNaaz fans cannot stop rejoicing after the promo

This news has come out as a huge treat for all the SidNaaz fans. It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond was one of the main highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Fans are overjoyed after their reunion. Check out the tweets. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Was 'too Shy’ As Asim Riaz Introduced Her To His Family

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Dedication To Get In Shape Will Inspire Everyone

 

 

