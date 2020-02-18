Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Reunites With Sidharth Shukla, SidNaaz Fans Rejoice

The Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was launched yesterday amidst much fanfare. Even though the show has been receiving mixed responses from the masses reportedly, fans are eager to witness Shehnaaz once again at her entertaining best. Paras and Shehnaaz are all geared up to entice the fans all over again with this show. But today's episode will be all the more special as Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be making an appearance.

Reportedly, he will be there to mainly promote the show. The promo has Sidharth looking handsome in a peach and gold sherwani. The promo has Shehnaaz recognizing Sidharth even with the blindfold on. She looks ecstatic on being reunited with him. Sidharth too says that being a close friend of Shehnaaz, he had to make an appearance on this show to support her. Check out the promo.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Claims Sidharth Shukla Initiated The 'relationship'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be reunited in today's episode

SidNaaz fans cannot stop rejoicing after the promo

This news has come out as a huge treat for all the SidNaaz fans. It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond was one of the main highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Fans are overjoyed after their reunion. Check out the tweets.

#WeWantSidNaazShow#SidNaaz

STOP THIS SHOW.EDITING TEAM STAGE IS cheering AT SIDNAAZ RÉUNION 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



SHE is crying like a baby. I am crying like a baby. They turned me into pure sidnaazian.



pic.twitter.com/qJl5z61zOv — Ali Shan (@AliShan13790061) February 18, 2020

#WeWantSidNaazShow

Kaise bol sakte hai ke is @Shehnazgill123 ledki ki feelings fake hai

Look at the pic jise ye fake lag raha hai wo sayed khud apni life me bara fake hai

Plzz support #SidNaaz@RealVinduSingh @sambhavnaseth @manupunjabim3 @IamSinghaniya @lostboy54 pic.twitter.com/7g6J6Riyl4 — SidheartNaaz❤️😘💖 Sona(#SidKingShukla). (@Babuson17915614) February 18, 2020

My fellow #SidNaaz supporters. I really want to request u to band bajao these sidra shippers one day. Please. They are always degrading our sana and mera khoon khaulta hai us baat se. Just go to their page once. #SidNaazIsEmotion — Kusum Jha (@KusumJha13) February 18, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Was 'too Shy’ As Asim Riaz Introduced Her To His Family

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Dedication To Get In Shape Will Inspire Everyone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.