Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Claims Sidharth Shukla Initiated The 'relationship'

On February 11, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss13, Shehnaaz Gill revealed who initiated the bond she shares with Sidharth Shukla. While Shehnaaz is asking Sidharth to tell her that he loves her, she reveals the unmissable detail. Shehnaaz Gill even said that people say that she has a one-sided feeling for Sidharth Shukla but they don’t know that he initiated the relationship. Check out the video here.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen asking Sidharth Shukla to say that he loves her when he denies, she says that he is hurting her self-respect. After she asks him repeatedly, and he denies to say it, she tells him that this is the reason why everyone tells her that her feelings for Sidharth Shukla are one-sided. She then says that he initiated the relationship and then people claim she is the one who feels for him. When he still denies to say it she calls him camera shy and drops the topic.

On February 12, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss13 Sidharth Shukla will be seen taking on the burning questions. He will be seen answering questions involving his behaviour as well as Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz too will be seen in the witness box as she answers questions about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular Bigg Boss couples. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, fans of the stars claim that they do love each other. Their actions and their bond proves that they share something more than friendship.

