Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Dedication To Get In Shape Will Inspire Everyone

Sidharth Shukla has been in the news lately for winning the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The television actor recently hit the gym to get back in shape. His dedication to getting back into shape after the Bigg Boss season can serve as a source of inspiration to anyone.

Sidharth Shukla hits the gym and gives his fans major inspiration

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most trending artists at the moment. People are following the actor for his conduct in the Bigg Boss 13 house, which got him the final trophy on Saturday. Now that the show has concluded, he recently hit the gym to get back in shape. On the day of the finale, he was told by the host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, to lose some weight as he had gained quite a bit. To this, Sidharth said that he will be taking care now. He also jokingly added that he had lost some weight around his ears. According to a report by a leading daily, he was seen sweating it out in a black printed T-shirt. He reportedly also looked worn out after a session of intense workout. He was also spotted in the middle of an intense chest workout. He can also be seen shirtless in the video. Have a look at his picture and video here.

Fans miss seeing Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house

Sidharth Shukla recently won the 13th season of Bigg Boss against another fan favourite, Asim Riaz. His fans have been tweeting about how they miss seeing him on screen now. Most of them have been supporting him till date, even though the show has come to an end. Have a look at the reactions here.

We miss you @sidharth_shukla Yesterday we were happy to see you in promo on #MujhseShadiKaroge #SidharthShukla @ColorsTV #WinnerSid We believed in you 5 log bahar se aakar kuch v bole don’t matter for us pic.twitter.com/EN66TjxK9q — vivek2life (@vivek2life) February 18, 2020

Watching 1st week weekend ka var #SidharthShukla missing watching him daily 😑major missing pic.twitter.com/fhdd1zzs5E — naina (@nainaseesyou) February 17, 2020

Image courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

