'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill Bonds With Balraj; Compares Him To Sidharth Shukla?

The wedding based reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their significant others. It has reportedly been revealed that the format of the show is quite similar to that of Bigg Boss.

Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will finalise five people each, who will then go inside a house. Inevitably all the contenders vouching for Shehnaaz's hand are leaving no stone unturned to woo her. The show saw Shehnaaz select some of the contenders who are now locked up inside the house along with her.

The latest episode will also see Shehnaaz going on 'speed dates' with all of the men to check her compatibility with all of them.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' House Undergoes Makeover For ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, Pics Inside

Shehnaaz finds herself bonding with Balraj

The latest promo released by the makers sees all the men trying their best to impress Shehnaaz. But it is Balraj Sayal who seems to have formed a good camaraderie with Punjab's Katrina Kaif. He also offers her flowers and states that they will make a lovely pair as they both are great entertainers. Shehnaaz can be seen looking visibly impressed by him and tells him that she can form a unique bond with him just how she had with Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

Paras will also try to find a suitable bride for himself

However, the other men also try to flirt with Shehnaaz and try to charm her. One of the guys also proclaims his love for her and tells her that he can do anything for her. One of the contenders even croons a romantic song for her.

Similarly, Paras Chhabra will also be seen going on a quest to find the perfect lady for him. Some of the contestants like Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal and others will be competing against each other to win his heart. Are you excited to see whom Shehnaaz and Paras chose as their life partners? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Reunite To Help Paras Find A Match

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Fans Sign Petition DEMANDING SidNaaz Show Instead

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram, Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Balraj Sayal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.