'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Fans Sign Petition DEMANDING SidNaaz Show Instead

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge went on air from February 17, 2020, and replaced Bigg Boss 13. Within three days of it's airing, the show has already begun to receive negative feedback from the audience. Fans have created and signed a petition asking creators of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to discontinue the show. They also want makers to create a new show featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute banter was much appreciated and loved by fans when they were on Bigg Boss 13. SidNaaz fans enjoyed the first episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which features Sidharth Shukla. Now fans have demanded that they want to see more of Sidharth and Shehnaaz together.

Here’s the petition signed by fans:

Endemol shine India : COLORS PLEASE STOP MUJHSE SHAADI KAROGE SHOW - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Dj3vch15KF via @Change. #SidNaaz .. my only try to save her — Madhuri (@Madhuri00176381) February 20, 2020

ALSO READ| KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Here's how fans are reacting:

Hame koi MujhseShaadiKaroge show nai Chahiye hame only #SidNazz wala show Chahiye

If you are agree with me than Retweet fast.#FansDemandSidnaazshow#OnlySidNaazMatter#ILoveSana #TwitterKingSid — Sidheart (@Sidhsana7400) February 20, 2020

ALSO READ| Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani Likes THIS Quality Of Paras Chhabra

TBH #MujhseShaadiKaroge is a terrible replacement of @BiggBoss you're clearly failing at encashing on the goldmine you had achieved after https://t.co/PfKwmxFlGa will still get TRPs because of the "bait"called #SidNaaz. But you're not winning, and that's sad#SidNaazShowInDemand — Iampreksha (@Preksha39779894) February 20, 2020

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Reveals How He Feels About Shehnaaz Gill Slapping Him

ALSO READ| Paras Chhabra Says That He Didn't Need Sidharth Shukla's Help To Survive In Bigg Boss 13

About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a matrimonial show which has Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra locked in a house with 12 suitors. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The plot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has Shehnaaz and Paras going on a hunt to find themselves a suitable match.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Shares What Sidharth Shukla Means To Her, Addresses Dating Rumour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.