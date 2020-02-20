Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Reunite To Help Paras Find A Match

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and Shehnaaz Gill reunite on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai reunite as she helps Paras Chhabra find a match on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai come together for the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is a matrimonial show which has Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra locked in a house with 12 suitors. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The plot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has Shehnaaz and Paras going on a hunt to find themselves a suitable match. Take a look at the promo video that has surfaced which left the fans excited for more.

In the promo video, Rashami is seen putting a contestant of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to test. The video starts off with the host, Maniesh Paul addressing one Ankita Srivastava to be the perfect match for Paras. After feeding a sweet to Paras, she can be seen standing next to Maniesh. After Ankita, another girl is introduced who through the course of the video is seen to impress Paras the most. They even went on a date.

They ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 seem to enjoy themselves a lot in the promo. They are happy and seem to enjoy this fun atmosphere on the sets of the show. Catch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge went on air from February 17, 2020, and replaced Bigg Boss 13. Within three days of it's airing, the show has already begun to receive negative feedback from the audience.

