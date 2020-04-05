'Narendra Modi Is Your Shaktimaan Today,' Proclaims Iconic Show's Star Mukesh Khanna

Joining the list of reruns on Doordarshan is another cult classic from the golden era of Indian television, superhero show 'Shaktimaan', veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who featured in the titled role, revealed a few days back. The show aired on DD 1 from 1997 to 2005 and is now back on the same channel every day at 8 PM during the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Expressing his joy, Mukesh Khanna in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, 'Narendra Modi ji is your Shaktimaan today.' Talking about PM Modi's initiative #9PM9Minutes on April 5, Khanna said, "It is a celebration with the light. Shaktimaan represents light. Today Modi ji has given a brilliant idea. When you stand in the balcony, the whole nation will be standing with you. If you join hands, Indians will display their emotions, we are one and we will defeat Corona. You won't feel alone. This is such a beautiful visual and feeling. I am with my PM, and everyone should be with him, that is the need of the hour.'

He further added: "You will know the value of light. Andhkaar pe Ujaale ki jeet hoti hai. It happened during Diwali also when Lord Ram came back and Ayodhya was lit with diyas."

When asked about how he is spending his time in lockdown, Khanna said, "We haven't found cure for Corona. What we have is prevention, social distancing. This is a blessing in disguise, you are watching Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh... you were missing the Sanskriti and culture of those times,"

Khanna also took a subtle dig at Ekta Kapoor's shows and said, "Today's daily soaps, I am sorry to say, they don't represent the women of India. Today's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi. type serial.. they show vampish women."

"Be with family, help your wives, do things you have missed because you have enough time now, enjoy time with kids, have dinner together," Mukesh Khanna concluded.

