Mukesh Khanna Cheers Shaktimaan's Return, Claims Kids Today Need 'maarg Darshan'

Confirming reports about the return of Indian's original superhero Shaktimaan on television amid the nationwide lockdown, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna expressed his happiness over the news and stated that screening the iconic 90s cult show for the present generation is the need of the hour.

Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with an entertainment portal, said that today's kids need more 'maarg darshan' (guidance) than they did in the 90s. The actor also revealed that people from all over the country had demanded the return of the classic TV show amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ramayana and Mahabharat, two of the most popular shows from the golden era of television, have already made a comeback on the small screen to entertain the audiences in the confines of their homes as they practise self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. The shows have brought forth popular demands for other TV shows that were household regulars in the 90s. Shaktimaan, however, had topped the list and is now all set to make a comeback.

Shaktimaan would conclude every episode with an educative segment called 'Chhoti chhoti magar moti baatein' where children would receive value education through small anecdotes by Mukesh Khanna dressed as Shaktimaan. The 61-year-old actor shared that the lockdown is a blessing in disguise for the children of today's generations as they can learn moral values as they stay at home with their families.

Iconic Indian TV shows re-runs in demand

Following the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat on Indian television, netizens have been increasingly demanding for small screen comeback of all their favourite shows from the 80s and the 90s. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for re-runs of more shows such as Derek O'Brien's Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray and Movers & Shakers among many others.

