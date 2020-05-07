Munmun Dutta Feels 'blessed' As Fan Thanks 'TMKOC' For Making His Father Smile In Hospital

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the impeccable role of Babita in the show, took to her social media to share an incident that happened with a fan's dad who suffered a brain stroke and wished to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as soon as he was shifted to the ward. Munmun Dutta feels blessed upon how their work could touch his life in such an incredible manner. Read what Dutta further expressed.

Munmun Dutta feels blessed as TMKOC has touched a fan's life

On Wednesday night, Babita aka Munmun Dutta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to her social media handles to share how honoured and blessed she feels as their work in the much-acclaimed daily soap has touched a fan's heart in an incredible manner. She reposted a fan's DM that read, "So my dad suffered a brain stroke and was in the ICU for almost 6 days. The first thing which he asked me to put on the television once he was shifted back to the ward was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Luckily there was a scene of Jetha and Babita going on and I could see him smiling. Such is the power of this show. This is a small tribute to the show and its makers."

Sharing a screenshot of the same, Munmun Dutta penned down, "This is incredible. So glad that our work could touch your life in such an incredible manner. Honoured and blessed! I hope your dad is absolutely fine now and recovering well. Please convey my regards to hi. Stay happy and blessed always. Thank you for this beautiful story."

After the post went viral, Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of the show, also expressed his thoughts about the same. He retweeted the post on Twitter and said, "Thank you for your love. Your love inspires us." Take a look.

Thank you for your love. Your love inspire us pic.twitter.com/PC7oiQivLT — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) May 3, 2020

TMKOC has been a huge success ever since its inception. The daily soap has been doing stupendously well with the audience. The power-packed cast and makers of TMKOC bring in a new plot each time. Be it festivals or social happenings, the makers of the show highlight every occasion, spreading bling of laughter and togetherness. The actors' indelible on-screen characters have been etched in the hearts of fans. Moreover, the serial now airs from Monday to Sunday, regularly.

