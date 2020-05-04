Tiger Shroff Sings Song From Varun Dhawan's Film, Latter Praises Him In Style

A video of Tiger Shroff has been going viral on the internet where he has attempted to sing a song for a virtual concert. But it is Varun Dhawan’s take on it that has been catching eyeballs and is amusing people.

Tiger Shroff was seen singing a song Theher Ja from the film October. October was a Varun Dhawan starrer film and the actor was quick to praise Tiger Shroff on the post and he did it in style similar to Jackie Shroff. Check out the post below.

Varun Dhawan praises Tiger Shroff in Jackie Shroff's style

Not only did Varun Dhawan post a video of Tiger Shroff’s singing post on his profile but he also left a comment on Tiger Shroff’s video. In the comment, he said that he thinks even Tony cannot do what Tiger Shroff has done. Check out the comment below.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are doing their bit to keep their fans motivated during these tough times. Apart from encouraging them and urging them to stay home and stay safe, they have been keeping fans updated with ideas and tips to spend time in quarantine. Recently, celebrities had conducted a virtual concert known as 'I for India' and it took place on Facebook this Sunday.

I For India, a virtual concert to raise awareness about COVID 19 pandemic

The virtual concert was an attempt to raise awareness about the Coronavirus and the gravitas of the pandemic. Celebrities from India and Hollywood joined and urged people to donate money for relief funds. They also discussed the various consequences of the pandemic.

Image credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

