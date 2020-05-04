Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go, "Hey Maa, Mataji!"

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a light-hearted comedy show that is very popular on television. The show has several characters who live in the same society and the show covers how they solve their problems every day. Even amidst the lockdown, the popularity of the show has increased. Read on to know the whopping net worth of the cast of the show.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma cast's combined net worth

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal Gadaa on the show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. He garnered a lot of fame from the show and best known for his comic scenes involving his neighbour ‘Babita Ji’. According to various media portals, Dilip Joshi’s net worth is approximately $5 million, which is around Rs 37 crores. The actor’s source of income includes his acting career which includes him acting in films and several TV shows.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani is a popular character on the show and portrays the character of Daya on the show. According to a media portal, her net worth is around $ 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores. She has earned this money by acting in shows and brand endorsements.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita ji on the show. She is another popular actor on the small screen industry. According to media portals, her net worth is $1 million which is around Rs 7 crores. She has earned this money by acting in shows and brand endorsements.

Amit Bhatt

Amit Bhatt plays the role of Champak Lal, who is the father of Jethalal Gada on the show. The actor is very popular for his acting skills and has made money from his acting career and various brand endorsements. According to media portals, his net worth is not known as he has kept it under wraps.

Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha plays the titular role, Tarak Mehta, on the show. According to various media portals, the actor’s net worth is $1 million which is around Rs 7 crores. The actor has been featured in a few TV shows and has hosted many talk shows.

Bhavya Gandhi

Bhavvya Gandhi plays the character of the popular kid on the show called Tappu. He started on the show as a kid and according to various media portals, his net worth stands at $2 million which is around Rs 15 crores. The actor's source of income includes his acting career in which he has done many several films and series.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Youtube screengrab from the show

