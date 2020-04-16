Erica Fernandes Feels Nostalgic As She Watches 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 1st Episode At Home

Since the Coronavirus pandemic has compelled everyone to stay indoors, people have resorted to various forms of creativity. While television actor Erica Fernandes indulged in the activity of painting, binge-watching, and cooking, now, Erica is seen watching her very own show- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's first episode at home amid lockdown.

On Wednesday night, Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram to share a video in which the actor is seen all engrossed watching Kasautii Zindagii Kay's first episode on her television screen. Fernandes seems busy gazing at her own self while munching on some food. In the caption, she said, "Reliving those days once again. Watching the 1st episode of Kasautii and feeling nostalgic"

Many fans commented saying that they totally miss the show while some also asked her watch Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi too. Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor also reacted to the video saying, "Till we lehraoooo ur dupathaaa again ......❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️prernaaa". Erica Fernandes' co-star and BFF Sonyaa Ayodhya takes a dig on her and writes, "What are you eating".

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles is enjoying a super-success streak. While fans saw Prerna getting back after eight years to take revenge from Anurag, Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is happy to have her back in his life. Even though the show has been stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, fans are yet actively sharing what they feel about the current track of the show on social media.

