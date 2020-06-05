Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Has This To Say About Resuming Shooting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Iyer in the show was presumably expected to resume shooting for the show from June 1, 2020, after the Maharashtra government has given permission for it. Munmun Dutta has also recently spoken about this in an interview with an online portal. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor revealed that she, along with the rest of the cast of the show, still don't know when will the shooting begin.

Munmun Dutta reveals plan to start Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot at planning stage

Munmun Dutta further added that the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is planning to start the shooting of the show soon after taking all the precautionary measures. She also went on to appreciate this idea and revealed that the decision is still in the planning stage. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also revealed that all the cast members have to weigh the pros and cons of resuming the shoot for the show, take the necessary measures after which the plan for the shoot can be implemented.

Munmun Dutta said that one has to learn to live with the virus

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also added that she is looking forward to getting back to work. Munmun Dutta said that different people have a different opinion on getting back to the routine but she is one of those who wants to get back to her work and start leading a normal life. She said that everyone has done their part by staying at home but now they have to look at the larger picture too. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also stated how one has to adapt themselves to learn to live with the virus. Munmun Dutta said that it is evident that one has to learn to live with the coronavirus until a vaccine is invented.

She added that people had earlier learnt to live other viruses and bacterias too. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also stated that people cannot live under the lockdown forever and that it is a good thing that many places are opening in phases.

