'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta Worked Together In 2004?

TV actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta have collaborated for a sitcom even before Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah started its run. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors were cast in a sitcom that aired on Zee TV. The sitcom, Hum Sab Baarati, was telecasted in 2004.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trivia

Interestingly, Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, who essay Jethalal and Babita in TMKOC, shared the screen space for a show titled Hum Sab Baarati. The duo was seen playing the significant characters in the show. The weekly show narrated the story of a family, who arranged weddings. Each family member in the show was assigned a specific duty in the process of wedding arrangements. Reportedly, it has won numerous awards, including the award for 'Promo for a Sitcom' at the Indian Telly Awards in 2004.

The serial was a finite series with a total number of 79 episodes. Reportedly, The show used to air on Sunday till Wednesday at 8 PM on the channel, Zee. Though the lead actor of the series was Tiku Talsania, Dilip Joshi bagged many praises from the audience for his performance. Apart from Tiku Talsania, Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, Hum Sab Baarati also featured Dinyar Contractor, Bhavana Balsaver, Delnaaz Paul, Raju Kher and Sulbha Arya, among the many others.

It is quite evident that Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta's effortless performance as a Gujarati businessman and a beautiful Bengali woman has managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Recently, when Dilip Joshi turned 52, his co-star Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, featuring the duo. Adding a caption to the same, she wrote, Happy birthday Dilip Sir. / Peace and good health to you'.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the SAB TV sitcom started to broadcast from July 2008. It is reported that the show bankrolled by the Neela Tele Films is one of India's longest-running television shows. An ensemble cast of the series includes actors such as Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt and Raj Anadkat, among many others. TMKOC is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by writer Taarak Mehta for a leading Gujarati weekly magazine.

