'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's' 'Babita' Wishes 'Jethalal' On His 52nd Birthday

Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Dilip Joshi is well known for his portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. A lot of his friends and fans took to social media to wish the actor on his 52nd birthday. His fellow co-star Munmun Datta also took to her Instagram to wish Dilip Joshi on his birthday.

Also Read | Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Jethalal's Funny Moments On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Munmun Dutta is known for her role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She took to her Instagram and posted a picture with the actor. In the selfie shared by the actor, both the actor can be seen smiling for the cameras, wearing sunglasses. Munmun Dutta also penned down a heartfelt message in the caption of the story. In the caption of the story, Munmun Dutta referred to Dilip Joshi as 'Sir' and wished him on his 52nd birthday. She also wished for peace and good health for the actor. The actor has a massive fan following of 3.1 million on Instagram.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Samay Shah Recalls His Struggling Days As An Actor

Just like other actors in the show, Munmun Dutta became a household name for her portrayal of Babita in the show. Dilip Joshi’s character of Jethalal and Babita Iyer share a unique chemistry both on-screen and off-screen too.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Was To Be Removed From 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Due To Her Acting

Munmun Dutta wishes Dilip Joshi on his 52nd birthday

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': This Episode Features Disha 'Daya' Vakani's Father

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular TV shows in Indian television. The stellar cast and the makers of the show bring unique and interesting plot with every episode for its audience. The show is not just popular in India, but it is also watched in several parts of the world too. The light-hearted comedy show enjoys huge popularity among people of all age groups.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.