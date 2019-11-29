The Debate
Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot And Sayantani Ghosh Reunite On Sets In Rajasthan

Television News

Naagin 4 cast actors Shalin Bhanot and Sayantani Ghosh are all loved up in the latest picture shared by Shalin from the sets of their serial in Rajasthan.

naagin 4

Naagin 4 actor Shalin Bhanot shared a stunning picture with co-star Sayantani Ghosh from their ongoing TV serial shoot in Jaisalmer. Shalin and Sayantani are reuniting once again on-screen after the pair worked together in the show Naaginn back in 2007. Read on to know more about Naagin 4 and this post by Shalin.

Shalin Bhanot reunites with Sayantani Ghosh for Naagin 4

Sayantani Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot were one of the most loved on-screen TV couples back in 2007 as they appeared on the show Naaginn – Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa. After several years since the show came to end the duo is set to reunite once again onscreen on the show Naagin 4. Shalin Bhanot shared a picture of him and Sayantani Ghosh from the sets of their serial.

Also read | Naagin 4 To Star Pearl V Puri And Surbhi Jyoti As Mihir And Bela Again?

In the post, Shalin added a caption stating that ‘Naagin 4 bhagya ka zehraeela khel’. He then went on to tag Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Sayantani Ghosh and other members of the crew. Fans of the show are excited to see this duo back on-screen. In the picture, Shalin is shirtless and wearing a white dhoti while Sayantani has donned a red outfit with traditional jewellery. The duo is currently shooting for Naagin 4 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot) on

This is not the first picture that Shalin has shared with Sayantani Ghosh from the sets of their show. He had previously shared a video where he and Sayantani are cuddled up while Arjit Singh’s song Tum Hi Ho is playing in the background. Take a look. The chemistry of this dynamic duo is visible in several of their posts. Even Sayantani Ghosh expressed her happiness over reuniting with her Naaginn co-star and talked about it in another Instagram post. In the post, Sayantani stated that the innocence, laughter, chats and all the other fun they had on the sets of their previous show are still preserved. Check out her sweet post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot) on

Also read | Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot's And Sayantani Ghosh's First Look Revealed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on

Also read | Naagin 4 Promo: Nia And Jasmin Join Hands To Attack Vijayendra

Also read | Naagin 4 Cast: Nia Sharma And All Other Actors Of The Upcoming Fantasy Thriller

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
