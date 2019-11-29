Naagin 4 Cast: Suwati, Sikandar And Hetal Roped In For The Show?

The audience and fans of the popular television series Naagin are eagerly waiting for its fourth installment. Naagin 4 will start airing from December 2019. The makers of Ekta Kapoor's serial recently confirmed Sayanatni Ghosh to be the third lead Naagin of the show. Apart from the lead cast, the recent reports published by an entertainment portal also gave a sneak-peak of the supporting cast of the show. Reportedly, Suwati Anand, Sikandar Kharbanda and Hetal Puniwala have joined the supporting cast for Naagin 4.

READ | Naagin 4 To Star Pearl V Puri And Surbhi Jyoti As Mihir And Bela Again?

The report also suggests that they have even started shooting for it in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. However, no official announcement has been made by either the actors or the makers. Suwati was part of the season 2, whereas Sikandar has collaborated with Ekta for many projects. If these reports are something to go by, viewers can expect a link between season 2 and the upcoming season, as the promo has suggested that the evil plans of destiny will connect the past with the present.

READ | Naagin 4: Lakshay Khurana Joins The Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's Hit Show

READ | Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot's And Sayantani Ghosh's First Look Revealed

Details of the cast so far

The promo has featured Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Vijayendra Kumeria. Sayanatni Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot have been paired for the fantasy-drama. Reportedly, Tushar Dhembla, Ankur Verma, Disha Kapoor, and Himani Sahani will also play significant roles in the show. The other reports making rounds on the table also suggest that Pearl V Puri And Surbhi Jyoti will also play a pivotal role in the series. Reportedly, Nia and Jasmin will plan to seek revenge from the male lead Vijyendra Kumeria. To connect the dots from the past, it might be revealed that they are daughters of the characters Bela and Mihir's, who were the leads in season 2.

READ | Naagin 4 Cast: Nia Sharma And All Other Actors Of The Upcoming Fantasy Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.