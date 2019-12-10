Naagin 4 Promo: Watch How Two Halves, Nia And Jasmin, Complete Each Other

The fourth installment of the most-anticipated television serial is around the corner and fans can't wait to watch it on the screen. The makers of Naagin 4 has confirmed that the popular TV actors Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh will be featured in the primary lead cast. The promo and teaser videos are keeping the audience engaged. Recently, the makers released another promo-video featuring Nia and Jasmin exchanging compelling dialogues. The two halves of the duo complete the frame and each other's dialogue. They exchange these dialogues with flashlights and thundering sound effects. The caption of the promo states, Uljhi taqdeer ka suljhega raaz!

Watch the teaser below:

Details of Naagin 4

Actors Vijendra Kumeria and Shaleen Bhanot will essay the male leads of the fantasy-drama. Reportedly, actors Aparna Kumar, and Ankur Verma will also play significant characters. Just like its previous seasons, the shape-shifting serpent will follow a specific revenge story. This time the story will revolve around the evil plans of destiny for the lead characters. The show will go on floors from December 14 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

Going by the previous teasers, it is evident that the two Naagins will set a trap to seek their revenge from Vijayendra's character. In both the promos, Vijayendra seems to chase Nia and followed by Jasmin. The promos end with an attack on Vijyaendra. Though Nia's character highlights innocence, Jasmin's character looks as if she will turn the male lead's life upside down. Check out the other promos below:

Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/DRyO3IpuoX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019

