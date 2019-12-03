Naagin 4 New Teaser Reveals Release Date; Fans Call The Promo "fantastic"

Since the time Ekta Kapoor announced Naagin 4, the show has become the talk of the town. Colors will soon release the fourth season of popular supernatural show Naagin. The new season will star Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Sayantani Ghosh, Shaleen Bhanot, Aparna Kumar, and Ankur Verma will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

The show has already created a lot of buzz. The expectations from the followers of the show are reportedly sky-high. Naagin 4 is currently one of the most anticipated shows and the viewers as well the ardent fans of the show are looking forward to Naagin 4. While the first promo of the show was very well-received by the audience, the makers of the show have shared another promo that features Nia, Jasmin, and Vijendra. But the main highlight of the new promo is the revelation of the launch date.

Watch the promo here:

Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/DRyO3IpuoX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019

The show is all set to air from December 14 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The excited netizens have also reacted to the new promo. Here is a look.

