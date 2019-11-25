Naagin 4 Promo: Nia And Jasmin Join Hands To Attack Vijayendra

Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to present some spine-chilling content to the audience and fans with a renewed seasons of her popular TV series Naagin. The teaser of Naagin 4 intrigued fans to see which TV faces will essay the character of the shape-shifting snake for this season. Drumming up the excitement level of fans, the producer shared the first promo of the upcoming supernatural-fantasy drama.

The promo features Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. Nia is seen walking around a temple when a goon snatches her dupatta in an attempt to grab her. Before she could do anything, Vijayendra Kumeria enters the frame, punches the goon and tries to save Nia. After fighting with a few goons, he picks up her dupatta and sees a large snake coming from underneath. While the people around in the frame shout and start running, he follows the snake. As soon as he moves, the audience can see that Jasmin Bhasin is standing behind him. He reaches a big gate and opens it. Nia and Jasmin can be seen coming forward. Meanwhile, Vijayendra looks shocked and a shadow of a snake hits him. The background voice-over suggests that the series will be focused on the past and present time along with the destiny's similar plans for the trio.

The premiere date of the serial is yet to be announced. The caption of the post reads, "NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL", which means a poisonous game of the destiny. All the previous seasons of the series were well-received by the audience. Reportedly, this season will feature three shape-shifting serpents. The teasers and promo have already unveiled the two faces. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the third Naagin for the series.

