'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani’s Latest Dance Video Screams Fun

It is not a hidden fact that some television actors tend to form a close rapport with each other while working together on a show. Speaking of which, actors Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani seem to be having a gala time while shooting for their popular show, Naagin 4. The actors are known to share a great camaraderie with each other.

They also share some fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the show. In a recent video shared by Anita Hassanandani on her social media handle, the two actors can be seen shaking a leg to an English song. But what adds to the fun is that they are dancing on the fun track while donning their sarees. Take a look at the fun video below.

The video saw Anita Hassanadani and Nia Sharma's industry friends giving it a thumbs up

The video received a lot of love from their fans as well as from their friends in the industry. Nia Sharma also commented on the video saying that she knew Anita would make her do this. Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy also left a comment saying that the video is actually cool. Rakshanda Khan called the dance video as 'madness'. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor who also bankrolls the show also could not stop laughing after watching the video.

Naagin 4 will see an unpredictable twist

The show, Naagin 4 will be witnessing an unpredictable twist in the plot soon. It is not a hidden fact that Jasmin Bhasin's character has already exited the show. Reportedly now, Sayantani Ghosh's character will bid a farewell to the show. According to media reports, Sayantani has also confirmed the same. The actor spoke about it to an online portal and said that her character is indeed winding up from the show. She added that Naagin 4 is a show that has to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats so the makers are introducing some shockers as well as some high points at every stage.

