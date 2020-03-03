Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani's TikTok Videos Prove That The 'Naagins' Can Dance

Colors TV's highly watched Naagin franchise is currently airing its fourth season since December 2019. The fourth season of the show stars Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. Both Nia and Anita have become BFFs after they started sharing the screen space together and started spending a lot of time with each other on the sets of the show. They also take to their social media handles to share pictures and videos with each other, spending gala time. Recently, both the Naagins of the small screen made a TikTok video together grooving to a song.

Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma's TikTok video from the sets of Naagin 4

Anita Hassanandani's love for making TikTok videos is evident from her Instagram feed. Hassanandani keeps on posting her TikTok videos on social media. Both Anita and her Naagin 4 co-actor Nia Sharma were seen shaking a leg on Handsome Dancer's track Coincidance. Anita captioned the video writing, "Naagin's between shots!" Both the Naagins danced donning sarees amidst the shoot of their show. Naagin 4 airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 pm.

Check out other TikTok videos of Anita Hassanandani from the sets of Naagin 4 below:

