Naagin 4 Written Update For January 4-5: Manyata Learns About Her Daughter

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 December 28 Written Update: Maanyata Attempts To Kill Manas

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend Updates | January 4

Tonight’s episode begins with Vrinda looking for Dev as she wanted to expose Manas in front of everyone. By then Manas with some of his friends stops her asking her to come with them as they don't want any issue at the wedding. But, Vrinda escapes from there.

On the other hand, Manyata confronts Manas. Meanwhile, Manyata shows her real identity as the naagin. She spikes his mouth with her poison. She tells him how her family was killed by his family 25 years ago.

Manyata asks Nayantara to impress Manas’s family by trapping Dev in her love and win their hearts. Vrushali asks the priest to find out some solution as she doubts that the naagin might be alive. In the hospital, the doctor declares that Manas is out of danger but he is into a coma.

Meanwhile, Nayantara keeps on getting the feeling that Nayantara is not her daughter. The priest assures her that Lord Shiva will protect her daughter and let her meet her daughter.

Nayantara, on the other hand, reaches Dev’s house. He feels awkward while applying medicine to her wound. By that time Nayantara also enters the kitchen. She gets jealous to see Dev and Vrinda closer.

Meanwhile, Dev meets Manas in the hospital. Nayantara asks Dev to meet her and be positive. Dev initially refuses but later agrees to come So Dev agrees to meet Nayantara.

ALSO READ: 'Naagin 4' Star Nia Sharma Shares A Heartfelt Birthday Post For Former Co-star Ravi Dubey

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend Updates | January 5

Rajat and Dev's mother discuss and plot about Dev and Nayanthara's wedding. Meanwhile, Brinda is getting ready to go to the Parekh house. Manas is in the hospital when his mother and other ladies discuss how this turned out to be a bad investment for them.

Brinda is getting ready for the concert. While driving they witness an Earthquake.

Naagrani is talking to a priest. She says she wants to find out who her daughter is, who will take revenge on her behalf. Naagrani enters a mystical world while running amidst the dessert.

Meanwhile, the other four are talking and having fun nearby a small jungle. Later, Manyata gets trapped by a creeper and drowns in the water. Naagrani goes to Lord Shiva and begs to him to help her find out who her daughter is.

Brinda and Dev are talking about Rajat. Rajat and Brinda have an argument during a concert. During the argument Brinda and Dev get serious and by mistake, Dev falls in the pool. Brinda is revealed to be the snake and Naagrani's daughter.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 New Promo: The Tale Of Serpent Princess' Sacrifice And Revenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.