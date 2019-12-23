'Naagin 4' Star Nia Sharma Shares A Heartfelt Birthday Post For Former Co-star Ravi Dubey

Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday today. The Jamai Raja actor's day has been made special by his co-stars, who have not only wished him personally but also poured over all their well wishes on their social media handles.

Nia Sharma, who is currently seen as Brinda in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4, took to her Instagram account to wish her former co-star happiness and prosperity. She shared their pictures together and wrote a heartfelt caption for her co-star on his birthday:

Check out the post here:

Even Ravi shared a funny group dance video on his official media handle. He also mentioned in the caption that he has a crazy squad. Ravi's wife Sargun Mehta also wished her husband by sharing a cute picture with a very lovely caption. Check out the posts below:

Sargun Mehta's birthday wishes for her husband:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently winning hearts as Brinda in Ekat Kapoor's popular drama Naagin 4. While Ravi is known for his amazing acting skills in Doli Saja Ke,Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja.

