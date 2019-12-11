The Debate
Naagin 4 New Promo: The Tale Of Serpent Princess' Sacrifice And Revenge

Television News

Naagin 4 new promo: Nayantara will seek her mother's revenge, while an NRI, who killed a happy family, will come back to India. Watch the intriguing promo here.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
naagin 4

The makers of Naagin 4 recently dropped the trailer of the latest season of one of the most anticipated serials in Indian television. The audiences and fans have been eagerly waiting for this fantasy-drama ever since its announcement. After giving glimpses of the evil plans of 'destiny' in various promo videos, the trailer video of Naagin 4 gives more hints about the plot for this season. 

READ | Naagin 4 Promo: Watch How Two Halves, Nia And Jasmin, Complete Each Other

Watch it below

READ | Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh Unveils Her Naagin Avatar. See Pics

The trailer starts with Sayantani Ghosh, who is performing marriage rituals with her lover Shaleen Bhanot. Bhanot is a princess of the snake dynasty. Her character sacrifices the power of a shape-shifting serpent for the next 100 years to marry the love of her life. After sharing a romantic moment, the couple also gives birth to a baby girl named Nayantara which will be played by Jasmin Bhasin. In the next frame, when the couple is with their family, a bunch of people come in the frame and kill everyone. Though Sayantani's character manages to escape from there, she is thrown in a river with her baby daughter. 

READ | Naagin 4 New Teaser Reveals Release Date; Fans Call The Promo "fantastic"

In the next frame, she announces that her daughter will seek her revenge from the family who ruined her happy life. Almost after two minutes, the male lead of the serial Viyayendra Kumeria's character is introduced as an NRI. On the other hand, it is hinted that Nia will play the character of an innocent girl. In the last thirty seconds, the clip of the first promo continues and the trailer ends.

Details of the cast and Naagin 4

The show will feature Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead characters. Vijyendra Kumeria and Shaleen Bhanot will essay the male lead. The show will go on air from December 14, 2019. The Colors TV  serial will be telecasted on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.  

READ | Naagin 4 Cast: Suwati, Sikandar And Hetal Roped In For The Show?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
