Naagin 4 New Promo: The Tale Of Serpent Princess' Sacrifice And Revenge

The makers of Naagin 4 recently dropped the trailer of the latest season of one of the most anticipated serials in Indian television. The audiences and fans have been eagerly waiting for this fantasy-drama ever since its announcement. After giving glimpses of the evil plans of 'destiny' in various promo videos, the trailer video of Naagin 4 gives more hints about the plot for this season.

Watch it below

Pyaar aur badle ki yeh kahani kaunsa mod legi? Dekhiye #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun raat 8 baje. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/FAK4hgNMBa — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2019

The trailer starts with Sayantani Ghosh, who is performing marriage rituals with her lover Shaleen Bhanot. Bhanot is a princess of the snake dynasty. Her character sacrifices the power of a shape-shifting serpent for the next 100 years to marry the love of her life. After sharing a romantic moment, the couple also gives birth to a baby girl named Nayantara which will be played by Jasmin Bhasin. In the next frame, when the couple is with their family, a bunch of people come in the frame and kill everyone. Though Sayantani's character manages to escape from there, she is thrown in a river with her baby daughter.

In the next frame, she announces that her daughter will seek her revenge from the family who ruined her happy life. Almost after two minutes, the male lead of the serial Viyayendra Kumeria's character is introduced as an NRI. On the other hand, it is hinted that Nia will play the character of an innocent girl. In the last thirty seconds, the clip of the first promo continues and the trailer ends.

Ek anhoni ki shuruaat jo kardegi sab kuch barbaad!



Dekhiye #Naagin: Bhaagya Ka Zehreela Khel, 14th December se, Sat - Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #ColorsTv par.@jasminbhasin @Theniasharma pic.twitter.com/r70DyqbzqX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2019

Details of the cast and Naagin 4

The show will feature Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead characters. Vijyendra Kumeria and Shaleen Bhanot will essay the male lead. The show will go on air from December 14, 2019. The Colors TV serial will be telecasted on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.

