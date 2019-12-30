Naagin 4 December 28 Written Update: Maanyata Attempts To Kill Manas

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin premiered on December 14.

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend updates | December 28

In this episode of Naagin 4, Vrinda saves Nayantara from the fire, risking her own life. At the same time, Dev and Manas together save Vrinda. Dev and Vrinda get injured. The Parekh family prepares for the concert of Manas and Kanika. Dev and Vrinda are seen having coupley moments throughout the episode. During the Sangeet ceremony, Dev gives Vrinda and Nayantara a rose. Vrinda leaves from Parekh House. She sees Manas fighting with his girlfriend. Angry Manas kidnaps Vrinda and girlfriends. On the other hand, Manyata repeatedly tries to contact Nayantara, but her phone does not work. On the occasion of Nayantara's 25th birthday, she reaches the shiv temple for her serpent ceremony. At the same time, Vrinda frees herself and comes to the temple to hide. Manyata doesn’t see her and feels Nayantara is in trouble.

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend updates | December 29

The episode starts with Dev's family looking for him. Nayantara tries to convince Dev but he refuses to let her go. Dev's sisters join him and request him to stay back. Meanwhile, Manas reaches the shiv temple to find Vrinda. Manas catches Vrinda by her neck and attacks her and suddenly a Naagin attacks him so he runs away. Maanyata gradually takes her Naagin form but Nayantara is unable to do so. Another Naagin follows Manas. Dev informs everyone that Nayantara left without celebrating her birthday. The Parekhs are worried about Manas. Nayantara questions her mother why did she not turn into a Naagin. Maanyata questions Mahakali as to why her daughter did not convert into a Naagin. Turns out, Brinda is actually Maanyata's daughter and she was the Naagin who attacked Manas. Nayantara asks Dev to accompany her and apologises to him. Later on, Maanyata attempts to kill Manas.

