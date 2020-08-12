'Naagin 5' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Thanks Crew Of The Show As He Wraps Up Shoot

The die-hard fans of TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar were sent into a frenzy ever since he was roped into essay a pivotal part in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV show, Naagin 5. The anticipation surrounding his character further increased when his look as Cheel Aakesh was unveiled by the makers of the show. Now, Dheeraj has wrapped up the shoot for the show and was full of gratitude for the crew of the show on his last day of the shoot.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares pictures with the Naagin 5 crew

Dheeraj had a cameo stint on the show reportedly and he has finally completed his portions on the show. The actor took to his social media to share some lovely pictures with the crew of the show. He also shared a message for his fans wherein he stated that he has loved every moment essaying the role of Aakesh in the show. He also shared a selfie with the director, Ranjan Kumar. Even though the Kundali Bhagya actor has bid adieu to the show, fans may now be excited to see his performance as the fierce Cheel Aakesh on the show. Take a look at the Instagram stories shared by Dheeraj as he wrapped his shoot recently.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar's role in Naagin 5

Talking about his role in the show, Dheeraj plays the antagonist Cheel Aakesh who is an eagle. His character will be responsible for the separation of Hriday Naag and the Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin which will be essayed by Mohit Malhotra and Hina Khan respectively. Cheel falls in love with Naagin but soon goes in a quest for vengeance as his love remains unrequited.

Fans are now waiting with bated breath to see the intriguing plot of the new season unfold. According to media reports, Hina's character will also be bidding adieu to the show soon. The story will then be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna who will be essaying the lead role in the show, reportedly.

The previous season saw Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the pivotal roles. The show had also starred Jasmin Bhasin alongside them. Later, Jasmin was replaced by Rashami Desai as the main antagonist.

