'Naagin 5' Cast's Net Worth Is So Huge That They Do Not Need A Naagmani; Details Inside

Naagin 5 recently premiered on TV and on OTT platform Voot with the grand entry of Hina Khan as Adi Naagin. The story depicting the history of the Lal Tekri temple will be narrated by the Adi Naagin. The show stars Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheera Dhoopar in the lead. Take a look at the Naagin 5 cast's net worth.

Hina Khan’s net worth

Hina Khan would be seen in the series as Sarvashreshth Adi Naagin. In the series, her character would be narrating her tale and how she got cursed. Hina Khan is popularly known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has also been featured in Unlock, Hacked and Damaged among others. According to TopPlanetInfo, Hina Khan’s net worth is around $5 million, which is over Rs 37 crores. Reportedly, the actor charges Rs 1.5 lakh – Rs 2.5 lakh per episode. She also charges money to appear in ceremonies and events.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s net worth

Read Also | 'Naagin 5' Cast: Hina Khan As Aadi Naagin, Dheeraj Dhoopar As Cheel Aakesh & Others

According to a report by Trendcelebsnow.com, Dheeraj Dhoopar's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Dheeraj Dhoopar's income is inclusive of his appearances in television shows. Dheeraj Dhoopar portrays the character of Cheel Aakesh in the series Naagin 5. His character is an obsessive lover who is a shape-shifting serpent. The actor previously appeared in Kundali Bhagya in which he portrays the character of Karan Luthra.

Mohit Malhotra’s net worth

According to superstarsbio.com, Mohit Malhotra’s net worth is approximately $2 million, which is around Rs 15 crores. The actor in Naagin 5 is portraying the character of Naag Hriday. From promo of the show seemed to be responsible for the tragic ending of Aadi Naagin’s love story. Mohit Malhotra has previously been in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja and Daayan.

Read Also | Janmashtami 2020: Rohitash Gaud & Other TV Actors Give Sneak Peek Into Celebration

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the fifth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The show will be a natural progression in the storyline of Naagin 4. As Naagin 4 was focused on unfolding the mysteries of the Lal Tekri temple, Naagin 5 will narrate the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and is reincarnated to take revenge of her unfulfilled love. The story is a tale of love and hatred with Naagin and Cheel fighting with each other to get the love they desired forever.

Read Also | Naagin 4' Cast's Net Worth Is Of Mammoth Proportions; Read Details

Read Also | Naagin 3 Cast's Huge Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Image credits: Colors Tv Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.