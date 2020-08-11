Mohit Malhotra Excited To Work With 'Naagin 5' Co-stars Hina Khan And Dheeraj Dhoopar

Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra are the new lead cast of the Indian television supernatural fictional daily soap, Naagin 5. Even though Hina Khan’s character has made an entry in the Naagin 4 finale episode, the other two characters are yet to be introduced. Recently, while having a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Mohit Malhotra opened up about his experience working with Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Read ahead.

Mohit Malhotra on working with Naagin 5 co-stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

It is the first time that Mohit Malhotra will be seen in the Naagin series. The actor has been roped in for the fifth season of the show and will be playing the character of a Naag, who is in love with Aadi Naagin. Mohit Malhotra said he is very excited about playing this particular part in Naagin 5 and is definitely looking forward to it. While having a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Mohit Malhotra opened up about working again with Hina Khan as the two have shared screen space in Hina Khan’s Bollywood debut Hacked. He said that it is absolutely fantastic to work with Hina Khan because the two have worked before and have become friends now. There is a comfort level and they have a lot of fun on sets while shooting, he revealed.

Talking about his camaraderie with Kumkum Bhagya actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra said that Dheeraj is a very sweet guy and he thinks that he has found a friend in Dheeraj now. Mohit Malhotra said that the three actors have a lot of common things to discuss, so it is absolutely fun for Mohit to work with them. Mohit Malhotra praised his co-stars, saying both Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar are terrific performers, so it helps in uping the game too.

When the actor was asked if he feels any pressure as the fourth season of Naagin did not do as good as was expected from it, Mohit Malhotra said that as an actor, the best one can do is work on their craft and give their best shot. He said the result doesn’t matter because it is not up to us. Mohit Malhotra also added that he feels Naagin 4 did not work as per expectation because the lockdown happened and the situation wasn’t in anyone’s control globally. Having said that, the actor also mentioned that they have a very strong cast and a great storyline for the next season, backed by amazing special effects. Mohit Malhotra is sure that people will pour in a lot of love and possibly more than they have in the last four seasons on Naagin 5.

