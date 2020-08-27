Naagin 5 Pushed To Number 5 In TRP Ratings; Kundali Bhagya Leads The List: Reports

Just like every Thursday, BARC has released the eagerly waited TRP list of last week. It is time to know how the shows did on the competitive platform. Read on to know where some of the top shows, like Naagin 5 and Kundali Bhagya, are rated:

Naagin 5 slips down in TRP ratings

To start with, the supernatural drama Naagin 5, which had an amazing start to the season, has now come down two ranks compared to the previous week -- from number 3 to number 5.

The top position on the chart has been taken by Kundali Bhagya as the show got 8128 impressions. The fans have showered Preeta and Karan with love and their rating show indicate the show's massive popularity.

Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has grabbed a great number of fans for itself too. The show has maintained its position at number two on the list with 7291 impressions.

Position 3 is taken by Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma as the fans can't get enough of Jethalal solving the problems in his life with the help of his friend Mr. Mehta. TMKOC got 6293 impressions. Next on the list is the majorly loved dance reality show, India's Best Dancer on number 4 with 5843 impressions. And the 5th spot as mentioned earlier is taken by the supernatural drama Naagin 5 after it was pushed down by two spots from last week with 5758 impressions.

The Kapil Sharma show missed out from being on the list like last week, unlike most of the times when it grabs one of the top 5 positions on the list. Other popular shows that are performing quite well in terms of TRP ratings are: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaadi Mubarak is a new show that has released this week, and will soon be in the race among TRP ratings.

