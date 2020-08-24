'Naagin 5' Written Update August 23, 2020: Bani & Jay Take Their Naag & Naagin Avatar

In the August 23 episode of Naagin 5, Bani goes to the police station and shows them an incriminating video against Veer, however, the cops delete the video to protect him. Later, when an angry Bani comes face-to-face with Veer, she swears to do everything it takes to bring him to justice. What will be Veer’s reply to Bani’s challenge?

The episode begins with Bani reaching the police station and showing them the video which proves Veer is guilty. In a flashback, it is shown that Veer didn’t actually kill Noor but he just buried her body to save his brothers. Meanwhile, at the police station, the cops delete the evidence and blame Bani for wasting their time by reciting a fictional story and putting false allegations on Veer. An angry Bani storms out of the police station and ends up meeting Veer on the road.

Veer & Bani argue

Bani and Veer have a massive fight wherein she accuses him of murdering Noor. She asks him to stay away from or the repercussions would be heinous. Later, Bani talks to Jay on the call. The duo sets out to investigate the matter on their own. Jay informs that he has recovered a purse from the spot the previous night. He adds that he will go to the guy’s house to meet him. Bani says that she will, in the meantime, find out about the girl. Jay, however, asks her to be safe.

Jay & Bani investigate the murder

On the other hand, Veer and his men look for Jay and Bani by following them. While Bani uncovers the truth about Naina and the shapeshifting cheels, the icchadhari birds enter the scene and capture Naina. Bani is shocked to see everything and runs behind them to save Naina, who is also an iccadhari Naagin. Bani leaves a voice message to Jay revealing the truth and informs that she is moving towards the old mountains.

Jay & Bani finally take their Naagin avatar

In the meanwhile, Jay suffers an asthma attack. While feeling suffocated in the moonlight, his skin turns scaly. On the other hand, Bani enters the shiv temple to save Naina but is attacked by the cheels. Naina takes her Naagin avatar to help Bani but is wounded badly by the evil creatures. Jay, who is still on his way to meet Bani, feels breathless even after using his asthma pump. At the temple, Bani disappears and the cheels set out to find out. While Jay takes his Naag avatar, Bani too returns to the temple in her Naagin avatar. Stay tuned for further updates about Naagin 5.

