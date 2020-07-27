'Naagin 5' To Have A Romantic Angle Between 'Hacked' Actors Mohit Malhotra And Hina Khan?

Actor Mohit Malhotra recently confirmed that he will be a part of upcoming serial Naagin 5. He also confirmed that Hina Khan will be seen as Naagin in the fifth season of the show. Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai is on the verge of ending. Fans have been eager about the upcoming season which was announced by Ekta Kapoor during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Mohit Malhotra in Naagin 5?

Naagin is one of the most followed drama series on Indian television. The producer of the serial, Ekta Kapoor had recently announced that the fourth season of the series will be coming to an end and a fresh season will be starting soon. Ever since the announcement was made, people have been guessing who the leading actors in the fresh season will be. In the most recent developments, actor Mohit Malhotra confirmed that he will be a part of the Naagin 5 cast.

In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment daily, actor Mohit Malhotra confirmed that he will be a part of the upcoming show Naagin 5. He was of the stance that Naagin is India’s favourite show and he has always been eager to explore and experiment with different genres. He also expressed how delighted he was to work with producer Ekta Kapoor. He also confirmed that Hina Khan would be seen playing the role on Naagin in the fifth instalment.

Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra have previously worked in the film Hacked, which was appreciated by the viewers for the strong performances by the actors. He also revealed that he has been a good friend of Hina Khan and hence it feels great to be working together again.

Previously, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar had confirmed that he would be joining the cast of Naagin 5. People had been speculating a romantic angle between Hina and Dheeraj. However, it has been confirmed by a leading entertainment portal that Hina Khan will be seen romancing Mohit Malhotra in Naagin 5.

Ekta Kapoor had announced during the Coronavirus lockdown that Naagin 4 will be coming to an end soon. She was of the stance that she could not do justice to the plot and hence had decided to pull it off air. She also promised the viewers that she would be giving the show a satisfying ending.

