Dheeraj Dhoopar Roped In To Play The Role Of A Serpent In Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for his role in the show Kundali Bhagya, will reportedly be seen playing the role of a serpent in Naagin 5. It has been revealed that the actor has been roped in to play a negative role for the upcoming show. Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise features the story of a shape-shifting serpent. However, each year, the plot of the show is different from the previous one.

While talking to a news tabloid, Dheeraj confirmed that he has been roped in to play the role of one of the servants. Dheeraj Dhoopar stated that Naagin is a 'huge brand' in the television industry and that he agreed to play the part without thinking twice about his decision. Dhoopar revealed that seeing Naagin actors dancing in the show is one of his favourite parts.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares A Romantic Video With His Wife Vinny Amid Lockdown

The actor also claimed that it will be a dream come true to dance in the show. He revealed that his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar is quite psyched about watching him play the role of a shape-shifting serpent on the show. He stated that his roles in Naagin 5 and Kundali Bhagya are different.

Dhoopar said that essaying a role in Naagin 5 is going to be a challenge for him. He elaborated by saying that he has only played human characters till now. He said that a show like Naagin, which is so high on VFX, is going to be a new challenge for him. He stated that the actors have to pretend to act with a lot of props which will then be replaced and edited in the postproduction work.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan’s Look From 'Naagin 5' Out, Makers Give ‘sneak Peek’ Of New Promo

Dheeraj Dhoopar, however, stated that since he has a lean frame, it has acted in his benefit. He said while he doesn’t have to focus a lot on his physical appearance, he has to make sure his body language is different as he is shooting for two shows simultaneously. To study for the role in Naagin 5, Dhoopar said he is watching a lot of films from the era.

When asked if he will be playing the role of an antagonist in the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar claimed that he has no idea about the details. However, he said that he has a lot of trust in the production as well as Ekta Kapoor. He said he has not been informed about the arc of his character but he is positive that it will all unfold once they get along with the shooting. He is also excited to start shooting for Naagin 5.

ALSO READ: 'Naagin 5' New Poster Out: Fans Wonder If It's Hina Khan As 'Icchadhari Naagin'

Naagin 5 cast

According to reports, Hina Khan will be joining the Naagin 5 cast. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character will have a brief link with Hina Khan’s character from the show. Hina Khan will reportedly have a brief cameo in Naagin 5. It has also been reported that Ishqbaaz actor Surbhi Chandna will be a part of Naagin 5. Not a lot of details about Naagin 5 cast have been disclosed yet.

Just last month, Naagin 4 producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that the latest season of Naagin is slated to go off-air. She also stated that the reason behind the show going off-air is because the show has lower TRP ratings. However, she did reveal that a new season of Naagin, Naagin 5 will be launched soon. She also stated that shooting for Naagin 5 will begin soon as well.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Changes His Look Every 3 Months; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.