'Naagin 5' Written Update: Aadi Naagin Comes To Save Dev's Life And Narrate Her Tale

In the latest episode of Naagin 5, Brinda is seen trying to unfold the mysteries of Lal Tekri temple while Shalaka, along with Vishakha, tries to attack Dev for Naagamani. Take a look at how Brinda seeks help from Aadi Naagin and Naagins of Naaglok to save Dev. Here is Naagin 5 written update.

Naagin 5 written update

Brinda takes Dev to Lal Tekri temple where Brinda is trapped by Shalaka while Vishakha tries to attack Dev for Naagmani. Later, Vishakha orders Shalaka to kill Dev. Brinda seeks help from all the Naagins of the Naaglok. As Shalaka attempts to kill Dev, a pillar falls and snakes come there. Shesha and Bela come to help Brinda.

The Naagins kill Vishakha and Shalaka to protect Dev. Bela tells Brinda that only Aadi Naagin could help her to save Dev by unfolding the secrets of Lal Tekri temple. All the Naagins perform Shiv Tandav to impress Lord Shiva when Brinda faints. Lord Shiva does the Tandav informing the Naaglok that Aadi Naagin is coming. He says the secret will be revealed by Aadi Naagin who will tell her story that dates back 10,000 years ago.

Also Read| Naagin 5 teaser features Dheeraj as a kite, Hina & Mohit as snakes, see teasers here

Lord Shiva also informs Brinda that if she tries to save Dev, history will be repeated. Aadi Naagin asks Lord Shiva if she decides to tell her whole story will Dev be saved. Aadi Naagin decides to reach there and narrate her tale to save Dev’s life. All the Naagins along with Aadi Naagin do the Tandav and Naagmani comes out of Dev. Aadi Naagin takes the stone and says he will be alive soon. Aadi Naagin tells Shesha and Bela to return to Naaglok. The two Naagins console Brinda and leave. The episode ends with Aadi Naagin narrating a story that is 10,000 years old.

Also Read| Ekta Kapoor releases 'Naagin 5' promo revealing the theme of the new season; See video

Hina Khan as Sarvashresth Adi Naagin

Hina Khan will play the lead role in Naagin 5. She made a grand entry in the latest episode of Naagin 5 as she came to help Brinda to save Dev's life by narrating her tale. Hina Khan will play the role of Sarvashresth Adi Naagin who narrates her tale and how she gets cursed. The tale would unveil the hidden secrets of the Lal Tekri temple.

Also Read| 'Naagin 5' Cast: Hina Khan As Aadi Naagin, Dheeraj Dhoopar As Cheel Aakesh & Others

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the fifth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The show will be a natural progression in the storyline of Naagin 4. As Naagin 4 was focused on unfolding the mysteries of the Lal Tekri temple, Naagin 5 will narrate the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and is reincarnated to take revenge of her unfulfilled love. The story is a tale of love and hatred with Naagin and Cheel fighting with each other to get the love they desired forever. Naagin 5 cast will also include Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

Also Read| 'Naagin 4' Written Update: Brinda Tries To Save Dev By Calling Aadi Naagin From Naaglok

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.