'Naagin 5' New Promo Shared By Surbhi Chandna, Intense Drama Awaits Fans

Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra were initially seen headlining the premiere episodes of Naagin 5. But, the three have already wrapped up their shoot and a new trio will be leading the season ahead. While Surbhi Chandna is seen playing the character of Naagin in Naagin 5, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal play the other lead characters in the supernatural daily soap. All the fans of the show are going to see a very big twist in the upcoming storyline of the supernatural television series. Recently, Surbhi Chandna shared a promo of Naagin 5. Read further ahead.

Naagin 5 promo

Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna, and Sharad Malhotra will be playing the lead characters for Naagin 5. Recently, after Sharad Malhotra tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, Dheeraj Dhoopar was roped in to portray that character. On October 9, 2020, Surbhi Chandna took to her official Instagram handle to share a promo video of Naagin 5. In the video, Surbhi Chandna’s character of Bani is completely baffled to see Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character of Cheel in front of her and how she fights the evil. Surbhi Chandna has captioned the promo, “Thrill on its way 🐍 🦅 Saturday- Sunday 8PM @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited @muktadhond”.

According to zee5.com, the entire cast and crew of Naagin 5 underwent a test for the novel Coronavirus after Sharad Malhotra was tested positive. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s tests results were negative. However, actor Aakash Talwar and the director of the show, Ranjan Singh, were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As reported, a few of the test results are still awaited.

A report by The Indian Express suggests that Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal’s characters will be designed in today’s time. The three characters will have no idea about their past connections, but their destiny would have already been decided. In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal will be seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, that will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience.

