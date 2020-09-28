Naagin 5 Written Update For Sept 26: Veeranshu Gets Stung By Naag-fani

Naagin 5's latest episode begins with Jai trying to free himself from jail, while Bani gets ready. He tries calling her. Bani faints. Mayuri asks Sunny to put Bani on the bed. Mayuri tries to warn Veeranshu against Bani. However, she fails as Bani defeats her plan. Bani also warns Mayuri. Bani leaves ignoring Veeranshu's questions. Jai escapes and reaches the party. Mayuri as peahen fights with Shukla, Balwant's aide. Bani's family joins her at the party. Mayuri joins Veeranshu and tries to flirt with him.

Hourglass stops working and Balwant gets furious. He talks to Shukla about it. The hourglass stops whenever Bani is close to Veeranshu. In spite of Bani's warnings, Mayuri keeps insulting her. Bani takes her away from Meera and her family. Daksh rips Meera's skirt. Veeranshu slaps him. Veeranshu makes him apologise to Meera. Jai enters Veeranshu's mansion. He takes Bani out. Bani reveals to Jai that she is married to Veeranshu.

Naagin 5 written update Sept 26

Veeranshu takes Meera away from the party. Bani tells Jai that Mayuri might reveal her truth. Jai and Bani vow to kill everyone from the cheel clan. Mayuri sees Bani with Jai. As she walks towards them, Bani gets a vision of Mayuri being a peahen. They both come in their real avatar and fight. Mayuri screams and everyone comes out. They jump in the mud and change back to the human avatar. Mayuri pushes Bani and she hurts herself, Veeranshu stops the fight seeing her hurt. He takes her upstairs.

Jai leaves the party and reaches the house he was imprisoned in. Veeranshu and Bani share some love moments together after their fight. Mayuri stalks Bani. Bani gets a call from Jai. Bani sleeps on the couch while Veeranshu sleeps on the bed. In the morning, Balwant's representatives reach the Singhania mansion. Bani plans to instigate Veeranshu.

Bani joins Balwant, Pawan, Tapish and other members. Bani drinks water claiming it to be vodka, Veeranshu gets furious. Mayuri plans to eliminate Bani with Shukla. She says she will use her Naag--fani. Bani gets tipsy while at the meeting. Bani keeps asking for Veeranshu's whereabouts. Mayuri plans Naag-fani in Bani's broach.

Bani and Veeranshu reach home. He confronts her that she is not drunk and he is aware of it. Veeranshuanshu promises to never hurt her. He says he will kill his brothers' killer. Veeranshu gets stung by Naag-fani. He gets dizzy and his eyes change colour. Mayuri helps Veeranshu. Bani plans to hurt Veeranshu using his brother's death.

Towards the end, Mayuri tries to get things out from Veeranshu. Veeranshu reveals that he likes her and he knows that she doesn't like him. Veeranshu goes to take another drink. Mayuri watches Bani leave the Singhania mansion. Mayuri calls Veeranshu and they both watch Bani leaving in a car.

