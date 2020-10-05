'Naagin 5' Written Update For Oct 3 & 4: Veer Sees Jay In Naag Avatar

Naagin 5 written update of Oct 3 begins with Sapera getting shocked after seeing the Pandit fallen dead in the mandir. Pandit's wife tells Sapera that Tridashdravya will tell them the entire story. She spills water from the Tridashdravya and they see an Adi Naag killing the Pandit. After seeing Jay killing her husband, the wife decides to seek revenge. Veer asks Bani to go and change for the engagement. Bani comes back and Veer keeps looking at her. Bani informs that the rings are ready.

Naagin 5 Oct 3 written update

Bani starts worrying about Jay. Veer's brother Daksh smells a Naag. Pandit's wife announces that Adi Naag will lose his powers and will no longer be Adi Naag. Veer also starts smelling a Naag. Veer suspects that Bani is a Naagin. He gets suspicious of Bani's behaviour. Veer takes Bani away from the party. He tries to bring out her real face. Bani tries to control. Jay in Mayuri's avatar throws Ponky down and everyone is shocked. Bani reaches Mayuri's room and later asks Jay if he has not hurt Ponky. Bani warns Jay that someone knows that there is a Naag in the house. She tells Jay that she will save him anyhow.

Daksh touches Ponky and reveals Veer that he can smell that a Naag had touched Ponky. Veer thinks it's Bani who hurt Ponky, Jay reaches Bani's room and hides as he sees her. Jay as Mayuri makes Veer think that Bani is the one who did this with Ponky.

Naagin 5 written update for Oct 4

As Jay makes Veer believe that Bani is the Naagin that hurt Ponky, Veer marks a trap of Cheel Ka Chakravyuh also known as Rudraksha Ka Mayajaal to stop Naagin aka Bani. When Bani comes near the Rudraksha Ka Mayajaal, she feels a spark. However, Bani still continues to walk. The shadow warns Naagin that she will be killed and Bani takes her Naagin avatar. Later Bani realises that it's all illusion and she get herself into a human avatar.

Veer sees Bani in the human avatar. Jay also falls for Veer's trap. He turns into a Naag. Veer follows Jay's Naag avatar. Veer comes to know that Jai is a serpent. Mayuri and Jay join hands after their battle. Jay asks Shukla and Mayuri to give him all the information about things happening in the Singhania Mansion. Veer reveals Jay's truth to everyone in the family.

Veer continues to say that once Jai comes in front of him, he will kill him. Bani tries informing Jay but he doesn't receive her call. Mayuri tells Shukla to call Jay and tell him everything. Veer and Bani get into a fight, followed by a romantic moment between the duo. Veer breaks Bani's mobile phone. Jay tries calling Bani. Jay reveals his real intentions. Veer house arrests Bani.

