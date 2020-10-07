Dheeraj Dhoopar To Step Into Sharad Malhotra's Shoes In 'Naagin 5'?

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Naagin 5, recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. A report by Pinkvilla mentioned that since the actor is home quarantined, the makers of the show are planning to replace him with Dheeraj Dhoopar; who was last seen in the album, Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Interestingly, Dheeraj Dhoopar was initially a part of Naagin 5, alongside Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra; but that was only for a few opening episodes of the show.

The same report also stated that Dheeraj will temporarily replace Sharad till the time the latter completes his treatment and recovers from the disease. More so, Dhoopar will play the role of Veer and reprise his role as Cheel in Naagin 5. As per a report by Miss Malini, Dheeraj Dhoopar commenced the shooting of his scenes on Tuesday.

Also Read |Hina Khan and 'Naagin 5' co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar has ‘Cheel and Husn Pari’ moment

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar's career graph from his modelling days to 'Naagin 5'

Surbhi & Mohit test negative for COVID-19

Pinkvilla earlier reported that actor Sharad Malhotra developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday; and on the recommendation of his doctor, the actor got his tests done, which turned out positive. Soon after the news broke, his co-star Surbhi Chandna also took to Twitter and posted an update. "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents. Thank you and Big Hug for the strength #testedNEGATIVE" (sic), she wrote.

Taking to his Instagram story, Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal wrote, "Me and @sanayairani both have been tested negative bit still to be sure of it. We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the COVID positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to..Will update soon" (sic).

Meanwhile, speaking about Dheeraj Dhoopar, the actor plays the role of Karan Luthra in the show, Kundali Bhagya. The series also stars Shraddha Arya in the lead. He also featured in the music album titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Hina Khan. The track garnered positive reviews from fans.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar Gives Glimpse Of His Reception Look With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-stars

Also Read | Naagin 5's Mohit Sehgal & Dheeraj Dhoopar meet; Mohit has an interesting take on his ex

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.