Naagin 7 First Promo Out After Tejasswi Prakash Starrer Wraps Up Season 6

Just a few days ago, actress Tejasswi Prakash posted about wrapping up the season 7 of the popular supernatural show Naagin 6. The makers of the show recently unveiled the first promo on social media, building anticipation among fans. However, the identity of the actress who will portray the iconic Naagin character in this season is still shrouded in mystery.

2 things you need to know

After winning Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi Prakash entered the show as the lead actress.

The last episode of Naagin 6 was aired on July 9th.

Speculations surrounding the lead actress in Naagin season 7

The newly released promo showcases Tejasswi Prakash, holding hands with Vatsal Seth, as they make their way towards a bungalow. The scene sets the tone for the show's central theme of discovering mystery and strength. Furthermore, the promo reveals a girl walking towards Lord Shiva in a temple, although her face remains concealed, sparking speculation among fans about the lead actress.

Tejasswi Prakash bids farewell to Naagin 6, hints at her involvement in the next season

Just a few days ago, to Naagin 6 as she and the entire cast and crew wrapped up shooting on July 7. The actress shared a heartfelt note on social media, hinting at her involvement in the next season. Alongside the note, she posted a photo featuring herself, Mahek Chahal, Vatsal Sheth, and other cast members, signifying the camaraderie they shared.

(Tejasswi Prakash shared an picture with team on last day of shooting Naagin 6 | Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

Expressing her gratitude, Tejasswi captioned the photo with, "And it's a wrap." She also shared a glimpse of her last episode in another post, expressing her fondness for every moment spent on the show. The actress extended her appreciation to Ekta Kapoor for crafting a "beautiful" storyline and hinted at her return in the upcoming season, referring to it as the "longest running chapter of Naagin."

As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the lead actress for Naagin 7, the first promo has already sparked excitement and speculation. With the legacy of Naagin continuing to enthrall viewers, the anticipation for the next season grows with each passing day.