Hina Khan Flaunts Her Stunning 'Naagin 5' Look, Says 'She Is Coming'

On July 30, Hina Khan gave a sneak peek into her new Naagin 5 look as she shared a trail of selfies from her vanity van. In the pics, Hina looks stunning in a never before seen avatar, accessorised with heavy jewellery and glittering makeup. As Hina is all set to play the role of 'Sarvasestha Naagin', she wrote, "She is coming." Check out Hina Khan's photos here.

Hina Khan's Naagin 5 look

Also Read | From Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi: TV celebs taking part in black and white challenge

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV unveiled the new teaser of the supernatural series. In the video, after a thunderous disaster, Hina Khan's character appears on the screen, through the face of a snake. She is seen sporting a fierce expression. On sharing the new teaser of Naagin 5, the makers wrote, "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera. Naagin 5 jald hi."

Even though the teaser did not divulge many details about her character, Hina Khan as Naagin received lots of love from fans. An amused fan wrote, "Arey waah! My all-time favourite Akshara (HINA KHAN). Very excited." Whereas, another user wrote, "Wow. Super excited for Hina."

Naagin 5 new teaser

Also Read | 'Only Audience Can Change It': Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal Open Up About 'gang-mentality'

Hina Khan on her return to TV

Hina Khan recently spoke to a news portal and talked about her comeback to television. Hina said that she was focussing more on movies and digital shows, and it was all going well. Khan also stated that she had two releases on OTT platforms during the lockdown. However, Ekta Kapoor came into her life and dropped the 'bomb', exclaimed Hina.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Hina Khan asserted that Ekta Kapoor is not someone who will ask people whether they want to play the role, Ekta just tells it. Talking about their rapport, Khan expressed that they share a great bond and that she is doing a web show too for Kapoor. Hina concluded by saying that when Ekta mentioned Naagin to her, the Smartphone actor told her that she didn’t want to do television. However, Kapoor told her that it's just for one season, so she could do it for some time, said Hina.

Also Read | Hina Khan’s look from Naagin 5 revealed by the makers in new promo video; see here

Also Read | Hina Khan shares her BTS makeup sessions amidst rumours of her being the new ‘Naagin’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.