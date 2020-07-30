Surbhi Jyoti Says It Felt Like Homecoming To Be Back On The Sets Of 'Naagin 4'; Read Here

The finale episode of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 is all set to be telecast soon. According to the promotional videos that have been released, the finale will give a huge twist to the story. The finale episode of Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan as Naagins.

Surbhi Jyoti on working in Naagin 4

Joining Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma for the Naagin 4 finale is Surbhi Jyoti from the third season. Fans are looking forward to the finale as it will have all four Naagins come together. In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, Surbhi Jyoti spoke about how it felt to be back on the sets of Naagin 4.

While talking about the same, Surbhi Jyoti revealed that it felt like a homecoming for her. She spoke about how Naagin 3 which was her season was the longest-running and hence, she had experienced the show the most compared to others. She also added that she has some of her best memories from her time on Naagin. The actor also spoke about how the people have given her so much love for her stint on the show.

Surbhi Jyoti added that ever since the news of her being part of Naagin 4 finale has been released, fans are sending her much love. She also added that she feels overwhelmed with love. Surbhi Jyoti added that she felt at home even during the shoot since the entire team of Naagin 4 is similar to her show's. Surbhi Jyoti further added how she wants people to see the finale of Naagin 4 as it is very interesting.

When talking about how it felt like working alongside the other Naagins aka Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti added that she had a lot of fun. She further spoke about how Nia Sharma is a friend and she has also worked with Adaa Khan for the last season’s finale. Surbhi Jyoti added that it was even fun to work with Rashami Desai.

Ekta Kapoor had announced during the lockdown that Naagin 4 will be coming to an end soon. She explained how they were not able to do justice to the plot and hence had decided to pull it off air. The news of a fifth season has also been doing the rounds, featuring starring Mohit Malhotra and Hina Khan.

