Narcos Mexico Season 2 Cast Has Managed To Live Up To Expectations; See Full Cast List

Television News

Narcos Mexico Season 2 cast has given an amazing performance in their latest season of their drug drama TV series. Read more about Narcos Mexico Season 2 cast.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
narcos mexico season 2 cast

Narcos Mexico has been a trending topic ever since the makers came out with the second season of the show. The series is a continuation of the Colombia-based narrative that revolved around Pablo Escobar.

The show has some familiar faces and has also added some new characters to the casting team of Narcos Mexico season 2 cast. Narcos Mexico season 2 revolves around two leading characters that are Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin.

Narcos Mexico Season 2 cast

  • Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix:

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is the lead character of the series who is responsible for building the current drug cartel and managing to become one of the biggest drug lords. The first season focused on his journey and business transition from Marijuana to cocaine. The current season features him facing the consequences of killing the DEA agent, Kiki Camerena.  

  • Scoot McNairy plays Walt Breslin: 

Walt Breslin is the DEA agent who is tracking the death of Kiki back to Félix by using his out of the box techniques. The agent seems to prove a point by stating that DEA agents are out of all the drug lord's jurisdictions. Scoot is also popular for playing Business Bob Gilbert in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Wallace Keefe in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Other Narcos characters

  • Alejandro Edda as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman
  • Andrés Almeida as Cochiloco
  • Gorka Lasaosa as Héctor Palma Salazar
  • Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista
  • Alfonso Dosal as Benjamín Arellano Félix
  • Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Felix
  • Clark Freeman as Ed Heath
  • Jero Medina as Ossie Mejia
  • Alberto Zeni as Amat Palacios
  • Miguel Rodarte as Danilo Garza
  • Matt Biedel as Daryl Petski
  • Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta
  • Sosie Bacon as Mimi
  • Alberto Ammann as Pacho Herrera
  • José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes
  • Milton Cortés as Rubén Zuno Arce
  • Jesús Ochoa as Juan Nepomuceno Guerra
  • Julio Cesar Cedillo as Guillermo González Calderoni
  • Joaquín Cosio as Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo
  •  Quavo as L.A. Drug Dealer

Published:
COMMENT
