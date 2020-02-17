Narcos Mexico Season 2 Cast Has Managed To Live Up To Expectations; See Full Cast List

Narcos Mexico has been a trending topic ever since the makers came out with the second season of the show. The series is a continuation of the Colombia-based narrative that revolved around Pablo Escobar.

The show has some familiar faces and has also added some new characters to the casting team of Narcos Mexico season 2 cast. Narcos Mexico season 2 revolves around two leading characters that are Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin.

This empire is about to blow. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 now streaming worldwide. pic.twitter.com/tHN2wmlDSg — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) February 13, 2020

Narcos Mexico Season 2 cast

Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix:

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is the lead character of the series who is responsible for building the current drug cartel and managing to become one of the biggest drug lords. The first season focused on his journey and business transition from Marijuana to cocaine. The current season features him facing the consequences of killing the DEA agent, Kiki Camerena.

Scoot McNairy plays Walt Breslin:

Walt Breslin is the DEA agent who is tracking the death of Kiki back to Félix by using his out of the box techniques. The agent seems to prove a point by stating that DEA agents are out of all the drug lord's jurisdictions. Scoot is also popular for playing Business Bob Gilbert in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Wallace Keefe in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Reminder to Félix from a familiar face: It's time to face the consequences for Kiki Camarena. pic.twitter.com/0Q0XKmLmBF — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) February 16, 2020

Other Narcos characters

Alejandro Edda as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman

Andrés Almeida as Cochiloco

Gorka Lasaosa as Héctor Palma Salazar

Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista

Alfonso Dosal as Benjamín Arellano Félix

Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Felix

Clark Freeman as Ed Heath

Jero Medina as Ossie Mejia

Alberto Zeni as Amat Palacios

Miguel Rodarte as Danilo Garza

Matt Biedel as Daryl Petski

Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta

Sosie Bacon as Mimi

Alberto Ammann as Pacho Herrera

José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes

Milton Cortés as Rubén Zuno Arce

Jesús Ochoa as Juan Nepomuceno Guerra

Julio Cesar Cedillo as Guillermo González Calderoni

Joaquín Cosio as Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo

Quavo as L.A. Drug Dealer

