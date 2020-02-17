Narcos Mexico Season 2 Cast Has Managed To Live Up To Expectations; See Full Cast List

Narcos Mexico has been a trending topic ever since the makers came out with the second season of the show. The series is a continuation of the Colombia-based narrative that revolved around Pablo Escobar.
The show has some familiar faces and has also added some new characters to the casting team of Narcos Mexico season 2 cast. Narcos Mexico season 2 revolves around two leading characters that are Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin.
This empire is about to blow. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 now streaming worldwide. pic.twitter.com/tHN2wmlDSg— Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) February 13, 2020
Also Read | Netflix Originals Of 2017 That Are Worth Re-watching; 'Stranger Things', 'Narcos' & More
Also Read | Real Madrid-Narcos, Liverpool-B99? Netflix-inspired UEFA Champions League Promo Goes Viral
Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is the lead character of the series who is responsible for building the current drug cartel and managing to become one of the biggest drug lords. The first season focused on his journey and business transition from Marijuana to cocaine. The current season features him facing the consequences of killing the DEA agent, Kiki Camerena.
Walt Breslin is the DEA agent who is tracking the death of Kiki back to Félix by using his out of the box techniques. The agent seems to prove a point by stating that DEA agents are out of all the drug lord's jurisdictions. Scoot is also popular for playing Business Bob Gilbert in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Wallace Keefe in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Reminder to Félix from a familiar face: It's time to face the consequences for Kiki Camarena. pic.twitter.com/0Q0XKmLmBF— Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) February 16, 2020
Also Read | Mirzapur Wins Over Narcos, Exclaim Netizens As They Laud Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal's Gritty Show
Also Read | 'Narcos' Star Wagner Moura: Not Interested In Having Hollywood-kind Of Career
Also Read | Anurag Kashyap And 'Sacred Games' Team Host 'Narcos: Mexico' Stars Micheal Pena And Diego Luna
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.