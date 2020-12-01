Natasa Stankovic Celebrates Her Son's 4-month Birthday; Hardik Pandya Reacts

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son has turned 4 months old and the actor took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures giving a glimpse of how they celebrated their kid’s 4th birth month. She captioned the post as, "Agastya ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ‘¦ #4monthsold". The recent post of Natasa is doing the rounds on social media as fans of the couple cannot seem to get enough of their kid’s cuteness.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son turns 4 months old

In the recent post on Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram profile, she is seen wearing ripped denim jeans and a t-shirt. Her 4-month-old son was seen wearing pyjamas, a jacket and a t-shirt. The cake at the celebration party was another eye-catching element, check out the pictures posted by Stankovic below.

Hardik Pandya reacts to the recent post

While Agastya’s recent pictures were doing the rounds on social media, one thing that caught the attention of netizens was Hardik Pandya’s comments. Hardik Pandya commented on the picture of Agastya’s 4th birthday month celebrations and left a heart emoticon. Check out his comment on the post in the picture below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the couple flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of people showered the Serbian beauty and her son with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous other people complimented how adorable she and her son looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable Agastya looked in the pictures and asked Natasa to post more pictures with her son. Many other fans also commented that Agastya looks exactly like his father and they cannot wait to see him grow up. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Natasa also shared a picture in her Instagram story where she was seen eating the cake as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post as, "yummy". Check out the post below.

Previously, Natasa had also posted a video with her son where the two were seen dancing to a Bollywood number. Natasa captioned the post as “mother and son bond” and added a heart emoticon. Check out the post of the two below.

