'Nazar' Written Update For February 27: Palak And Apurv Enter The House

Nazar is widely regarded as one of the most popular Hindi supernatural shows currently being aired on the television. The show explores themes of dark magic and witchcraft and the new season is being called Nazar 2. The new storyline is filled with several surprises. Season two of the supernatural drama stars new actors. Actor Mona Lisa is reprising the role of a witch in the new season as well. Let’s take a look at the written update of Nazar for the February 27th episode.

Also read: Nazar Written Update For February 7 | Ansh And Piya Fake A Fight For Mohanna

Nazar written update - February 27, 2020

Madhulika cames to know that Palak and Apurv tied the knot despite her efforts against it. She was visibly confused about how Palak was able to marry him. Palak and Apurv came home for the Griha Pravesh. Meanwhile, Madhulika was on the terrace trying to take her powers back but she failed as Palak entered the house.

Urvashi wanted to know everything and asked Palak if she was aware of Apurv’s mental state. Sarita over again lied that Palak knew everything about Apurv.

Also read: 'Nazar 2' Written Update For February 19, 2020: A New Story Of Dayan Begins

Madhulika wished to confirm this and stopped Urvashi. She came to give hand over a chain to Palak but stopped as she saw the idol of a goddess in her hand. She gave the chain to her and asked if she met Apurv. She then asked Palak if she knew about Apurv’s worsening condition. Madhulika learned that Palak does not know about Apurv’s mental condition. Palak’s Maama and Maami then leave.

Also read: Nazar Written Update February 4: Mohana Hugs & Apologises To Vedeshree

Madhulika met Apurv and they had a conversation. Then, Palak entered Apurv’s room and found him in a suit. He approached Palak casually and also pretended to be normal. He then said that he knew why she got married to him. He started chuckling and said that he was successful in managing to get her frightened. He then started acting weirdly. The episode ends there.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.